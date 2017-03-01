Alfa Romeo Giulia QV Takes On BMW i8 In Half Mile Drag Race

While the BMW i8 is by no means a rival the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio needs to concern itself with, this 1/2 mile race still offers up some interesting data.
Right off the bat, the QV sounds more menacing thanks to its 510 PS (503 HP) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. It will get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and max out at an unrestricted 305 km/h (190 mph). That's not just quick for a sedan, it's quick period.
The BMW i8 on the other hand rocks a total of 362 PS (357 HP) and 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque, translating into a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.4 seconds.
That half a second difference can be pretty significant in drag racing circles, and even though it may not seem like there's a lot between them when they launch off the line, a higher power output will always get the last word in at very high speed.
In the end, the winner crossed the line doing about 8 mph (13 km/h) more than the runner-up.