All Four BMW Group Vision Vehicles Get Together For A New Film

BMW are revisiting their 'The Next 100 Years' campaign started last year with a new TV spot.
Called 'A New Era', this is the second film showcasing the BMW Group at a corporate level, with its BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad brands, and brings together the four Vision Vehicles, for the first time.
"'The Next 100 Years' was much more than just a celebration of our company's anniversary. Our philosophy of constantly looking to the future and setting high standards of innovation is what drives the day-to-day work of BMW Group associates. In the film 'A New Era', we are underscoring this idea, and adapting it to our corporate strategy in the coming months and years", commented the Head of Communications Strategy, Corporate Communications and Market Communications, Bill McAndrews.
Shot on locations in Los Angeles, USA, and Bangkok, Thailand, by the Interone agency, the clip focuses on the future of mobility, autonomous driving, safety and individuality, and having the vehicle as an everyday companion. It will be integrated into the BMW Group's digital communications that include social media channels and their own platforms.