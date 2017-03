All Four BMW Group Vision Vehicles Get Together For A New Film

PHOTO GALLERY

BMW are revisiting their 'The Next 100 Years' campaign started last year with a new TV spot.Called 'A New Era', this is the second film showcasing the BMW Group at a corporate level, with its BMW, MINI , Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad brands, and brings together the four Vision Vehicles, for the first time.", commented the Head of Communications Strategy, Corporate Communications and Market Communications, Bill McAndrews.Shot on locations in Los Angeles, USA, and Bangkok, Thailand, by the Interone agency, the clip focuses on the future of mobility, autonomous driving, safety and individuality, and having the vehicle as an everyday companion. It will be integrated into the BMW Group's digital communications that include social media channels and their own platforms.