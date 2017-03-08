All-New 2017 Kia Picanto Is Bolder, Roomier And More Upscale

With sharper looks, improved passenger space and more kit that its rivals in the A-segment, the latest generation Kia Picanto made its public debut at this week's Geneva Motor Show.
Penned in collaboration with the company's design centers in Korea and Germany, it boasts a new bolder design and comes in a five-door flavor solely, just like its larger sibling, the Rio.
Inside, there's a new 7-inch touchscreen and higher grade materials, which together with the ability to personalize the cabin through five so-called 'color packs', promise to give the Picanto an edge in an otherwise, tedious segment.
While retaining the same footprint as before, the new Picanto has a gain 15mm in the wheelbase that has increased from 2,385mm to 2,400mm, providing a spacier cabin than most of its rivals. Additionally, it has the largest boot capacity of any A-segment car, at 255 liters, and promises to offer a quiet ride thanks to new soundproofing.
Safety has also improved compared to its predecessor, as the city car now has a stronger bodyshell that uses twice as much as high-strength steel than before. This, along with the Autonomous Emergency Braking, which is the first of its kind to be offered in this class, should results in satisfactory crash tests results.
At the time of its launch, the 2018 Kia Picanto will get a new 1.0-liter turbocharged engine, producing 99 horses and 172 Nm (126 lb-ft) of torque, in the sportiest version of the vehicle, the GT-Line, which also comes with a tasty bodykit and bigger rims. The 66hp 1.0-liter naturally aspirated and 83hp 1.25-liter units have been carried over from the old Picanto unchanged. A five-speed manual comes as standard, with a four-speed automatic available on the 1.25-liter petrol unit.