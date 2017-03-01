All-New 2017 Vauxhall Insignia Starts £1,500 Lower Than Outgoing Model

Available as a Grand Sport five-door hatch, a Sports Tourer estate and soon, a more rugged Country Tourer estate, the all-new Vauxhall Insignia will be roughly £1,500 cheaper to purchase than the entry-level model from the outgoing line-up.
Buying into the all-new Insignia range now means spending at least £17,115 for the 1.5-liter turbo petrol model in Design trim, boasting standard features such as 17" bi-color wheels, automatic lights, power windows (front/rear), keyless entry & start, air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter and a leather-covered multifunction steering wheel.
You also get the IntelliLink audio system with seven speakers, plus Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Vauxhall OnStar, ABS, ESP, six airbags and a front camera system. The Front Camera system by the way incorporates features such as lane keep assist, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, low speed collision mitigation braking and active emergency braking.
Design Nav models add the Navi 900 IntelliLink system (8" touchscreen), whereas the SRi spec brings with it 17" twin-spoke alloys, front fog lights, dark-tinted rear windows, rear spoiler (Grand Sport) and rain-sensitive wipers.
Speaking of the Design Nav spec, Vauxhall points out that the Insignia Grand Sport Design Nav 1.6-liter Turbo D (110 PS) ecoTEC offers a whole life cost saving of up to £5,691 as opposed to a Volkswagen Passat SE Business 1.6-liter TDI (120 PS), but also up to £4,350 over a Ford Mondeo Zetec Nav 1.5 TDCi ECOnetic (120 PS) - something fleet buyers might take into account.
Moving further up the range, we arrive at the SRi Nav & SRi VX-Line Nav models, where the former adds the Navi 900 IntelliLink system, sports front seats, sports pedals, dual-zone climate control, illuminated vanity mirrors, ambient LED lighting, twin rear USB sockets and auto-dimming rear-view mirror over the regular SRi spec.
The SRi VX-Line (from £21,230) boasts either 17" twin-spoke alloys or 18" five-spoke alloys, Navi 900 system, VXR Styling Pack (Sports-style front & rear bumpers, side sills, visible exhaust tailpipe), heated flat-bottom VX-Line steering wheel, dark fabric headlining and a 4.2" color information display.
The Tech Line Nav trim level offers similar features to the SRi VX-Line, with 17" five-spoke alloys, rain-sensitive wipers, chrome-effect inserts in door handles, front & rear parking sensors, silver-effect roof rails for Sports Tourer models, dual-zone climate control, twin rear USB sockets, 4.2" color info display, driver's seat tilt and lumbar adjustment, front passenger's seat height adjustment and of course the Navi 900 IntelliLink system.
Finally, the top spec Elite Nav, priced from £22,640, is available with either 17, 18 or 20" alloys, LED matrix headlights, front fog lights, dark-tinted rear windows, torque vectoring system (4x4 models), leather seat facings, heated front and outer rear seats, 8" color info display and a Bose premium sound system on 2.0-liter 260 PS Turbo 4x4 models.
The all-new Vauxhall Insignia is on sale now, with first deliveries expected to take place this summer.