All-New Crossland X And Insignia Are Opel's Geneva Stars

The latest addition to Opel's revamped SUV family, the Crossland X, celebrated its world premiere alongside the new Insignia in Geneva.
Joining the likes of the already established, but smaller Mokka X, as the successor of the Meriva, it was designed together with PSA and shares its underpinnings with the Citroen C3 Picasso, and upcoming Peugeot 2008.
It does, however, lack an all-wheel drive system, but there's a reason for that - it's aimed at the urban lifestyle, as the automaker claims.
Opel's new Crossland X features a wide range of driver assist equipment, alongside the OnStar and IntelliLink infotainment systems, which, depending on the device, are compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Detailed on numerous occasions, the new generation Opel Insignia makes its public debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as well, in its two body styles - Grand Sport and Sports Tourer.
It's entirely new on the outside and in the cabin, and can be had with an all-wheel drive system, LED matrix headlights, Personal Assistant on the OnStar, 360-degree camera system, and the list can go on.
The new Insignia will become a global model and it will go on sale in Australia as a Holden Commodore, whereas in North America and China, it will use the Buick Regal badges.