All-New Euro Spec 2017 Suzuki Swift Lands Quietly In Geneva

Suzuki's new-generation Swift is currently on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, with UK sales scheduled for June of this year.
In order to suit the needs of European customers, Suzuki conducted tests on European roads, where teams of local evaluation drivers helped hone the new car. Testing the chassis commenced back in January of 2016 in the UK and Germany, with as many as 90 different suspension prototypes tested in total.
The new car measures just 3,840 mm (151.2 in) long, with 1,735 mm (68.3 in) in width and 1,495 mm (59 in) in height (1,520 mm / 60 in for the 4WD model). The wheelbase is a decent 2.450 mm (96 in), though overall the new car is about 10 mm (0.4 in) shorter than the outgoing model.
Also worth noting is that compared to the Japanese domestic model, the European Swift has a wider front and rear track, measuring 1,520 - 1,530 mm (59 - 60 in). Despite its size, there is 25% more luggage space thanks to the 254 liter (8.97 cu.ft) boot, or approximately 54 liters (1.9 cu.ft) more than the outgoing model.
Inside, Suzuki found 23 mm (0.9 in) of vertical and lateral space for the rear seating positions, while the front seats have been moved outwards by 10 mm (0.4 in), increasing the center-on-center distance between them by 20 mm (0.8 in).
In terms of specs, standard equipment across the range (starting with the SZ3 1.2 Dualjet model) includes six airbags, air conditioning, leather steering wheel, DAB radio with Bluetooth and four speakers, rear privacy glass, LED daytime running lights, 15" wheels, body colored door mirrors and front electric windows.
Customers aiming higher can go for the SZ-T version, available with a 1.0-liter Boosterjet engine and manual transmission. This spec adds rear view camera, Smartphone link display audio, 16" alloys and front fog lamps. Finally, SZ5 spec models come with auto air conditioning, 4.2" color LCD display, 16" polished alloys, sat-nav, advanced forward detection system (with Dual Sensor Brake Support), keyless entry & start, and rear electric windows.
Speaking of engines, the previously mentioned 1.0-liter Boosterjet unit first debuted in the Baleno back in June and the S-Cross back in October. It packs 111 PS, 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque and is Direct Injection Turbocharged. As for the 1.2-liter Dualjet unit, it has maximum outputs of 90 PS and 120 Nm (88 lb-ft), helping the Swift get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.9 seconds for the SZ3 2WD, and 12.6 seconds for the SHVS ALLGRIP model.
The SHVS mild hybrid system is a lightweight system that uses an Integrated Starter Generator which acts as both a generator and a starter motor. As for the ALLGRIP Auto 4WD system, it was first introduced on the previous generation Swift in 2014 and is now available as an option on the new-gen SZ5 model with the 1.2-liter engine.