All-New Ford Fiesta Gets Luxury Vignale Edition Priced From £19,345 In UK

After the Mondeo, S-Max, Kuga, and Edge, it's now time for the new generation Fiesta to join the Ford Vignale range.
Priced from £19,345 ($23,777) in the UK, the first-ever Ford Fiesta Vignale comes with an unique exterior body styling, a special front grille and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the posh version of the supermini adds Black Ruby leather, heated seats and steering wheel, reversing camera and panoramic roof, as standard, alongside other features.
There is also another stylish version of the B-segment hatch available: the B&O Play series range, which can be had from £15,165 ($18,639), on the Zetec and Titanium models.
It comes with two exterior and interior color themes, named Bohai Bay Mint and Chrome Copper, and adds a premium audio system with ten speakers and a boot-mounted subwoofer, an upgraded 8-inch floating-style touchscreen, navigation system, and the B&O Play aluminum logo.
"Ford’s 40-year reign of the UK car market began in 1976 when the Fiesta was first launched. Since then Fiesta has been firmly established as part of the fabric of Britain – and remained at the top of the sales charts for the last eight years. With so many new Fiesta faces coming this year, including B&O PLAY Editions for music lovers and the luxurious Vignale execution, it’s set to stay at number one", said Ford of Britain's Chairman and Managing Director, Andy Barratt.
With a £14,215 ($17,472) starting price, the Zetec remains the most popular version of the Fiesta, and gets 15-inch alloy wheels, 6.5-inch touchscreen, and smartphone connectivity, among others, whereas the most humble offering, the Style, can be had from £12,715 ($15,630).
Ford have yet to release the full pricing info of the new Fiesta family in the UK, including the Acrive and ST, but depending on the selected flavor, it can be had with an enhanced version of the Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, and Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking as well.
The 2017 Ford Fiesta will go on sale this spring.