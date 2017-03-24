All-New Honda Civic Type R Lands In The U.S.

For the first time ever, Honda enthusiasts in the United States will be able to enjoy the fabled Type R badge, something many other countries have savored for decades.
The new Civic Type R was unveiled in production-guise at the Geneva Motor Show and will make its U.S. debut at next month's New York Auto Show and prior to its local launch, a new official video of the car has been released.
As you'd expect, the clip including numerous stunning glamor shots of the Japanese marque's latest hot hatch and presents it in a pristine shade of white. Clouded in smoke, it looks incredibly aggressive and is bathed in a number of gloss black components and a selection of carbon fiber accents.
Under the car's hot skin is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 316 hp. That power is sent exclusively through the front wheels via a manual six-speed transmission with automatic rev-matching.
Featuring a 38 per cent stiffer body and redesigned suspension, the new Civic Type R has the potential to be the best yet. Will it be a rival for the Ford Focus RS? We'll have to wait a few months to see.