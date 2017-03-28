All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Shows Some Skin In Latest Spy Video

By combining the new E-Class Sedan and Coupe, Mercedes-Benz have come up with a new generation of their luxury CLS four-door coupe.
Expected to retain its moniker, the four-door coupe, which will challenge the likes of the BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe, has been spied on video once again, partially revealing its sexy silhouette.
Besides its roof, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS shows its grille for the first time, which is in the same vein as the rest of the brand's newest cars, and will make it instantly recognizable as a Merc.
Based on the same underpinnings as the latest E-Class, the new CLS will use an almost identical interior, as previous spy shots revealed, with the dual-screen taking center stage in the dashboard, and will benefit from the same tech features.
The running gear will be taken from the executive model as well, and will include the CLS50 AMG and CLS63 AMG versions, alongside a possible plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Mercedes-Benz will shed more light on their new four-door coupe later this year, when it's scheduled to make its world debut.