All-New Opel Crossland X Undercuts Mokka X By €2,140 In Germany

Opel has opened the order books for the new Crossland X in Germany, with other markets to follow soon.
The most basic version of the new sub-compact SUV carries a starting price of €16,850 ($17,787), meaning that it is €2,140 ($2,259) cheaper than the entry-level Mokka X.
Opel has yet to detail each and every trim level, but states that the newcomer is offered with a choice five engines. These include the 81 PS (80 HP) 1.2-liter petrol, and the 1.2-liter turbo petrol, in two different drive variants: 110 PS (108 HP) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) of torque, and 130 PS (128 HP) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque. The latter needs 9.1 sec to hit 100 km/h (62 mph), and tops out at 206 km/h (128 mph).
Available from €19,300 ($20,373), the cheapest diesel is the 1.6-liter with 99 PS (98 HP) and 254 Nm (187 lb-ft) of torque, which is joined by a 120 PS (118 HP) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque variant. Depending on the selected model, the Crossland X can be had with either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.
Opel also offers OnStar services starting with the Edition grade, and in addition to the 24-hour emergency call service, and remote control operation of door locks, it also marks the introduction of a personal service that allows users to contact an advisor to choose a hotel and make a reservation, or find a parking space.
Other available features are the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, IntelliLink inftainment with an up to 8-inch color touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and wireless inductive charging.