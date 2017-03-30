All-New Renault Megane RS Hides Under The Cover In First Official Teaser

Renault Sport pulled the plug on the third-gen Megane RS last summer, and most thought that a reveal of its replacement was imminent.
Some believed that the last Paris Motor Show was the perfect place for the company to reveal their new hot hatch, whereas others expected a debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
However the French chose to keep it away from both events, so the next logical assumption would be a reveal at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September, which seems to be on par with automaker's plan of unveiling it 'later this year', according to a video that celebrates Renault Sport's social media milestone - 1 million fans on Facebook.
"Social media allows us to connect, interact and get meaningful feedback. We thank all our fans for their commitment and look forward to sharing the new Megane RS with them later this year", said Renault's Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications, Bastien Schupp.
As for the actual car, this is expected to gain a set of aggressive bumpers on both ends, a roof-mounted wing and large rims, while the chassis will be tuned by the masters over at Renault Sport.
The most important change however, will come from under the hood, where a new 2.0-liter four-banger turbo is expected to push roughly 300 horses to the front wheels, through a standard six-speed manual or an optional dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
This will place it in the same league as the Volkswagen Golf R, the Honda Civic Type R and the Focus RS.