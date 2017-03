All-New Renault Megane RS Hides Under The Cover In First Official Teaser

VIDEO

Renault Sport pulled the plug on the third-gen Megane RS last summer, and most thought that a reveal of its replacement was imminent.Some believed that the last Paris Motor Show was the perfect place for the company to reveal their new hot hatch , whereas others expected a debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.However the French chose to keep it away from both events , so the next logical assumption would be a reveal at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September, which seems to be on par with automaker's plan of unveiling it 'later this year', according to a video that celebrates Renault Sport's social media milestone - 1 million fans on Facebook.", said Renault's Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications, Bastien Schupp.As for the actual car , this is expected to gain a set of aggressive bumpers on both ends, a roof-mounted wing and large rims, while the chassis will be tuned by the masters over at Renault Sport.The most important change however, will come from under the hood , where a new 2.0-liter four-banger turbo is expected to push roughly 300 horses to the front wheels, through a standard six-speed manual or an optional dual-clutch automatic gearbox.This will place it in the same league as the Volkswagen Golf R , the Honda Civic Type R and the Focus RS