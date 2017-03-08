All-New Seat Ibiza Is Like A Scaled-Down Leon

The new Seat Ibiza made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, further strengthening the Spanish brand’s lineup in Europe.
Heavily inspired by the larger Leon, the new Ibiza is the first supermini in the VW Group to be based on the latest MQB A0 platform which is also going to form the basis for the next VW Polo and Skoda Fabia models.
Thanks to that, the new generation of the Seat Ibiza not only features 30 percent higher torsional stiffness but also offers more space than even in its interior as it features a 95mm longer wheelbase while being 87mm wider, 2mm shorter and 1mm shorter from its predecessor.
Under the hood, the big news are about VW Group’s 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine which makes 150PS and features a cylinder deactivation system, along with the already known three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI unit, offered in 95PS and 115PS versions. There’s also going to be a 90PS 1.0-litre TSI version that runs on compressed natural gas (CNG). The diesel range includes the 1.6-litre TDI unit with 80, 95 and 115PS.
A five-manual gearbox will be standard on versions with 95PS or less, with a six-speed manual equipping the more powerful models. As an option, Seat will offer a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic as an option too.
Front Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Entry System with heartbeat engine start button, parking radar and a rear-view camera are all available with the new Seat Ibiza.
The dashboard can be equipped either with a 5.0-inch or an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, a wireless charger with GSM amplifier, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link.
The new generation of Seat’s best-seller will be available only with a five-door body, ditching the three-door and estate bodystyles. The small wagon version will be indirectly replaced by the upcoming Arona, the crossover version of the Ibiza.