All-New Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Has A 600HP Koenigsegg-Developed Engine

Spyder took everyone by surprise at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, not just by unveiling the all-new C8 Preliator Spyder, but also by announcing an engine supply agreement with Koenigsegg.
Developed specifically to meet the Dutch company's needs, the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 lump will be installed in both version of the supercar, replacing the Audi V8 powertrain from the coupe.
"I have known Victor and Spyker for way over a decade, and we obviously share the passion for handcrafted and bespoke automobiles", said Christian von Koenigsegg. "It gives us great pleasure to work with Spyker to design and produce an engine specifically for them that will suit the handcrafted, luxurious, and high-performance nature of all Spyker cars. In terms of performance, the introduction of our light, responsive, and powerful engine will transform the driving experience of the Preliator."
With 5,065cc, it produces a maximum of 600 PS (592 HP) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque, pushed to the wheels through a rear-mounted six-speed manual gearbox. Going from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes as little as 3.6 seconds, while top speed stands at 322 km/h (201 mph).
Moreover, the Dutch supercar is also fitted with a Lotus Cars-supplied fully independent suspension, whose components are made of forged aluminum where possible, to keep its weight down.
Spyker offers the new C8 Preliator Spyder with a semi-automatic electric/hydraulic-operated canvas soft-top. Secured by one central latch, operated manually, it folds completely within the body of the car, and is hidden by an aluminum tonneau, with two buttresses upholstered in quilted Litano leather, as the rest of the interior, featuring the company's motto: 'Nulla Tenaci Invia Est Via' (For the tenacious, no road is impassable). The soft-top has a glass rear window and can be ordered in one of the eight colors available.
Bar the chopped roof and the addition of rollover bars, the rest of the exterior remains in the same vein as the C8 Preliator Coupe, although the automaker did add a new color called Ascot Bronze, which is part of the 34 standard shades. This, along with the19-inch alloy wheels in a couple of patterns and finishes, and 15 standard colors available for the leather interior, should satisfy the needs of prospective buyers for personalization.
Spyker's new C8 Preliator Spyder will be offered as standard with a premium sound system, in addition to the digital DAB+ radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, gesture controlled head-up display, and others.
Production of the drop-top exotic will begin next summer, and it will be assembled in Coventry, UK, alongside the Coupe. Only 100 units will be made, and each one will retail from €403,500 (equal to $429,000), without options and taxes. Customers will also get to order a 5-piece luggage set made by Louis Vuitton, especially for Spyker.