All-New SsangYong Rexton Revealed Ahead Of Seoul Show Debut

SsangYong have released the first official images and data regarding the new generation Rexton.
Set to debut at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show this week, in South Korea, it comes with a more modern look than its predecessor, while drawing inspiration from the LIV-2 Concept, presented at the Paris Auto Show, last year.
The 2018 SsangYong Rexton has a bold front end, with a generously sized grille flanked by the large headlights and detailed fog lamps, muscular lines that run across its body, and what we expect to be a modern-looking rear end, even if the automaker has yet to release any images with it.
Major improvements have been made inside as well, where there is a redesigned dashboard that incorporates a new infotainment system between the central air vents, measuring 9.2-inches in size, with around-view monitoring and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Leather covers pretty much every surface, and customers will get to choose between different tones.
Making the all-new Rexton lighter is the quad-frame giga-steel body structure, but despite weighing less than the current iteration, it has more generous proportions - 4,850 mm (191 in) long, 1,920 mm (76 in) wide, 1,800 mm (71 in) tall and a 2,865 mm (113 in) wheelbase. As for power units, SsangYong's new flagship model will be using a 2.0-liter turbo petrol and a new 2.2-liter diesel.
Order books for the new Rexton will open in its local market almost immediately, where it will be available with either RWD or AWD. An European launch is expected before the end of the year.
More details should be announced in the next few days, when the SUV will grab the spotlight in Seoul.