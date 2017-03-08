All-New Toyota C-HR Coming This Spring From $23,460

Toyota first unveiled the C-HR as a Scion back in 2015, and the crossover remains faithful to its initial badges by using the same pricing and equipment formula employed by the defunct brand.
This will allow young drivers to get well-equipped models at affordable prices, as the new C-HR will become available from $23,460, including the $960 destination charge, once it will hit dealers next month.
For the money, customers will get many standard features, such as the dual-zone climate control, electric parking brake, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror with reversing camera, bucket seating, 7-inch audio display, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Besides the entry-level XLE, Toyota offers the new C-HR in XLE Premium spec, which can be had from $25,310. It adds color-mated door handles with touch-sensor lock and unlock capability, front fog lights, power side mirrors with turn signals, blind spot warning indicators, puddle lights, rear cross traffic alert, smart key with push-button start, heated front seats, and others.
In addition to the two trim levels, there is also an R-Code two-tone model. It comes with a special paintjob that combines the body color with a white roof, side mirrors, and A-pillar, and it can be had in Blue Eclipse Metallic R-Code, Ruby Flare Pearl R-Code, and Radiant Green Mica R-Code; the latter is an exclusive color.
No matter what flavor your C-HR comes in, there is a single engine available - a 2.0-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit, producing 144 HP (146 PS) and 139 lb-ft (188 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a CVT. Both trim levels are expected to receive EPA-estimates of 27/31/29 mpg (8.7/7.6/8.1 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined.