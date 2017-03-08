All-New Volkswagen Arteon Wants To Take On The BMW 4-Series GC

Four-door coupes continue to be a thing these days, and Volkswagenhas come up with a new model to replace the CC named the Arteon.
Revealed in full at the Geneva auto show, it shares its MQB platform with a multitude of other models made by the Volkswagen Group, and comes with an entirely new design highlighted by a sloping roofline and an intricate grille.
Referred to as a Gran Turismo by the Germans, the new Volkswagen Arteon will compete in the same class as the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe. It offers seating for five and comes equipped with all sorts of tech features including the Active Info Display and infotainment systems with screen sizes up to 9.2-inch in diameter.
In Europe, the four-door coupe will get three petrol engines, including a base 148hp 1.5-liter turbocharged unit with cylinder deactivation, and a pair of 2.0-liter turbos producing 184hp and 276hp, the latter with standard 4Motion all-wheel drive. The three 2.0-liter diesels rated at 148hp, 187hp and 237hp are expected to be more popular with Euro buyers.
As for its pricing, expect it to cost more than the current Passat, which starts from €26,750 ($28,295) in Germany. A US premiere is likely to take place at the New York Auto show next month.