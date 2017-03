All-New Volkswagen Arteon Wants To Take On The BMW 4-Series GC

VIDEO

Four-door coupes continue to be a thing these days, and Volkswagenhas come up with a new model to replace the CC named the Arteon.Revealed in full at the Geneva auto show , it shares its MQB platform with a multitude of other models made by the Volkswagen Group, and comes with an entirely new design highlighted by a sloping roofline and an intricate grille.Referred to as a Gran Turismo by the Germans, the new Volkswagen Arteon will compete in the same class as the Audi A5 Sportback and BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe . It offers seating for five and comes equipped with all sorts of tech features including the Active Info Display and infotainment systems with screen sizes up to 9.2-inch in diameter.In Europe, the four-door coupe will get three petrol engines, including a base 148hp 1.5-liter turbocharged unit with cylinder deactivation, and a pair of 2.0-liter turbos producing 184hp and 276hp, the latter with standard 4Motion all-wheel drive. The three 2.0-liter diesels rated at 148hp, 187hp and 237hp are expected to be more popular with Euro buyers.As for its pricing, expect it to cost more than the current Passat , which starts from €26,750 ($28,295) in Germany. A US premiere is likely to take place at the New York Auto show next month.