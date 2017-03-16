All-New VW Polo To Debut At The Frankfurt Motor Show

VW is going to reveal the all-new sixth generation of its Polo supermini at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September.
The new Polo is expected to be a major depart from the current model, as it will be based on the new MQB-A0 platform, powered by an updated range of engines and riding on a revised suspension.
As for the size, the new VW Polo will grow longer and wider but despite the bigger dimensions it will also be lighter than the current model, as Autocar reports.
VW will opt for a more dynamic exterior design, featuring a sloping roofline, redesigned headlights and a ‘more structured rear end’ in order for the Polo to become more broadly accepted by customers.
Unlike the new 5-door Ibiza, the new VW Polo will be available in both three- and five-door bodystyles but it’s not clear whether VW will offer a CrossPolo pseudo-SUV variant as the company is also working on the production version of the T-Cross Breeze SUV concept.
The interior will continue emphasizing on the quality of the materials and the fit and finish, with VW also to throw in there the latest tech gizmos as seen in the facelifted Golf. These will include a digital instrument display, the latest infotainment systems and a wide range of active safety systems.
As for the engine range, the new Polo is expected to replace the old 1.4-litre TSI with the new 1.5-litre TSI petrol, offered in 128hp and 148hp versions. Entry-level models will get the three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol, offered in 64hp, 74hp, 94hp and 113hp versions. Diesel models will be powered by different power versions of the updated 1.6-litre TDI.
As for the range-topping Polo GTI, rumors suggest it’s going to be powered by the 2.0-litre TSI unit with more than 200hp.
Note: Current VW Polo pictured