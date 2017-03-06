All-New Zenvo TS1 GT Gets Pushed Into The Palexpo Complex

With just a few hours left until the 2017 Geneva Motor Show kicks off for the media, Zenvo Automotive have been spotted loading two highly powerful machines into the Palexpo complex.
Christened the TS1 GT, the first one is a special edition hypercar that was unveiled a few days ago, with a stunning look and more power than you could ever imagine.
At its heart is a 5.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine produces a massive 1,180 PS (1,163 HP) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque. Details surrounding its 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time have yet to be released, but a previous teaser revealed its top speed at 402 km/h (250 mph).
Besides the impressive TS1 GT, the small Danish automaker was also seen bringing a regular version of the TS1 to Geneva. It wears a head-turning acid green finish that may remind some of the Porsche 918 Spyder.
Zenvo Automotive will drop more info on their specially-painted supercar at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, which will become a Mecca for car fanatics all over the world, until March 19.