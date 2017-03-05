Alpina's Latest B3/B4 S Bi-Turbo Outguns BMW M3/M4 With 434 HP

BMW's own M division isn't the only outfit offering performance-enhanced Bimmers. The good folks at Alpina do the same, with their own unique flavor. And they'll be coming to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show this week with even more powerful versions of their core models.
The latest versions of the Alpina B3 S and B4 S Bi-Turbo have been fitted with new turbochargers, an enhanced cooling system, retuned suspension, and remapped transmission software. The result is a 7 percent increase in power and 10 percent rise in torque for a total of 434 horsepower and 487 lb-ft.
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six is similar to the one found in BMW's own M3 and M4, but more powerful. The latest Alpinas outgun their M counterparts by a modest 9 hp but a massive 41 lb-ft.
Alpina reports that its latest take on the 3 and 4 Series will rocket to 62 miles per hour from a standstill in as little as 4.2 seconds, and top out at 190 mph. Perfect, in short, for crunching miles on the Autobahn en route to the Nürburgring.
Sound compelling? Without a doubt, and if you're fortunate enough to live in a market where these models are available (which sadly does not include the United States), you'll have some choices to make. As many variants as BMW offers of the M3 and M4, Alpina offers even more: the new B3 and B4 will be offered in sedan, wagon, coupe, and convertible – with all but the latter offered in either rear- or all-wheel drive. Choices, choices.