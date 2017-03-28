Alpine's Swanky New Paris Showroom Has More To Display Than You'd Think

A new brand deserves a new showroom. And the latest to inaugurate its first such space is Alpine.
Renault's reborn sports-car brand has opened a new showroom in the swanky Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, ranked as one of France's wealthiest neighborhoods – and consequently home to some of its most upscale stores.
Now, you might be thinking something along the lines of, “What does Alpine need with a showroom when it only has one model to display?” And you would be right – the new A110 revealed in Geneva earlier this month is the brand's only product so far.
But it's not the only vehicle on display – nor would it stop other brands (even other French sports-car manufacturers) from launching their own dedicated showrooms.
As you can see from these images shared via Reddit and Imgur user Bernardg51, the space also showcases the A110's old namesake from the 1960s and '70s, as well as a mockup of the Alpine Vision Gran Turismo concept, displays of various components from the new sports car, and the marque's LMP2 racing prototypes (but more on that in a separate post).
Renault already has plans to introduce additional models to the Alpine lineup as well, so we're sure it won't be lacking for products to display at this and other showrooms.
Alpine is the tenth brand launched worldwide under the Renault-Nissan Alliance, sitting alongside not only the Renault and Nissan brands, but also Dacia, Datsun, Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Lada, Venucia (in China), and Renault Samsung Motors (in South Korea).