AMG-Powered Aston Martin DB11 Reportedly Heading To Shanghai Show

Aston Martin have been testing a V8-powered DB11 since last year, and it seems that they're now finally ready to pull the cover off its body.
A report from CarNewsChina says that it will debut at next month's 2017 Shanghai Auto Show in China, with the British supercar making use of Aston's version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that currently powers several Mercedes-AMG vehicles.
The local media claims that it will deliver around 530 horses, but an official announcement has yet to be made. Whatever the case may be, one thing is certain - the current V12-powered DB11 will sit at the top of the range, with an output ofv 600 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.
Launching the new entry in the lineup doesn’t mean that the development of the DB11 family ends here, as Aston Martin already announced a Volante version for next spring, which will sit alongside the Coupe with a folding soft-top. It will be slightly heavier than its fixed roof sibling, and will use the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, at least in the beginning, with the V8 mill likely joining later on.