An Alpine A110 Cabriolet Would Be The Next Logical Step

Renault's resurrected Alpine brand has yet to give us all the details on their all-new A110, but this hasn’t stopped XTomi from imagining it as a convertible.
Building upon the coupe that will premiere next Tuesday at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, this Photoshop exercise gives it a retractable soft-top that would place it against the likes of the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider and Porsche 718 Boxster.
Back in the real world, Alpine are making the final preparations ahead of the sports car's premiere in Switzerland, and what we know about it so far is that it uses an aluminum platform and body parts to keep its weight down.
It has a mid-mounted engine, rumored to be a 1.8 liter turbo four delivering between 250 and 300 HP, allowing the all-new A110 to cover the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 4.5 seconds.
The first Alpine A110 model will be the limited production Premiere Edition, which will be priced from around €55,000-€60,000 ($58,040-$63,315).