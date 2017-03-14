An Intriguing Electric TVR Tuscan Is For Sale In Germany

Before disappearing into the abyss and undergoing its relaunch, TVR was responsible for producing some of the most manic performance cars on the market.
Among the brand’s most popular was the TVR Tuscan, built between 1999 and 2006. Offered with a number of inline-six engines delivering between 350 hp and 440 hp, the Tuscan was a serious performer and the ultimate British muscle car.
Despite this, a handful of builders found the Tuscan to be the ideal car for an electric powertrain conversion and to use it not for outright performance but for ultimate efficiency. Now one of these electric Tuscan’s has emerged for sale on Mobile in Germany.
Priced at 19,990 euro ($21,730), the TVR in question has been fitted with an electric motor and battery pack delivering approximately 80 kW (107 hp). Not only does that mean the car is significantly slower than a normal Tuscan but it also means it can only travel around 100 km before requiring a recharge and is limited to a top speed of no more than 150 km/h.
The seller claims that the batteries alone are worth 9,000 euro ($9,621) but even still, we cannot think of a single reason why someone would want this car over a normal Tuscan.
Hat tip to Christian!