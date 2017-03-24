Analyst Says Tesla Model 3 Could Be 10 Times Safer Than The Average Car

An analyst from Morgan Stanley says the upcoming Tesla Model 3 could be 10 times safer than the average car.
Discussing the car, Adam Jones says the Model 3 will be outfitted with a host of advanced safety features and that safety will be a key driver of sales, CNBC reports.
“We think the Model 3 will feature hardware and software that provide a level of active safety that could significantly lead all other cars on sale today and could, if the company achieves its goal, be an order of magnitude (i.e. 10x) safer than the average car on the road.
“According to nearly every OEM we talk to, safety is the number 1 determinant of car purchases. Look for safety to be the 'ah-hah!' moment for this car due to launch this year,” Jones said.
The main reason why Jones believes the Model 3 will be so safe is that it will be outfitted with the latest and most advanced Autopilot system, an advanced self-driving feature which has yet to reach its technical potential. In the coming years, it is bound to become even more advanced.
Jones claims that if Tesla goes through with its planned ride sharing business, it could generate 400 million miles of data per day to use to make Autopilot safer by 2025 or 2030.