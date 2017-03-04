Angry Kid Gets Smacked By Plow Driver In Canada

While this video isn't exactly what straight forward, it's obvious that something very wrong happened.
The title of the clip indicates that the kid was actually slapped by the Belleville city plow driver, even though the footage is inconclusive - he might have just smacked the camera.
Before that happened, the kid with the camera was making a scene saying that the snow plow driver was putting him in harm's way, almost running him over.
Again, it's hard to prove or disprove the validity of any of that, but if you're looking for things to chastise, there's plenty to choose from - with the kid getting struck (allegedly) being the worst one.
Hopefully this incident didn't escalate any further and the only thing that was damaged was the camera.