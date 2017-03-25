Are You Team Xenon Or Team LED? Time To Choose Sides

We've long known that having xenon headlights on your car makes for a huge improvement over regular halogen bulbs, both in terms of safety and, let's face it, styling too.
But what about the next step in this so-called headlight evolutionary scale; do LED lights really provide a clearer view of the road at night? Luckily, two Porsche 911s were on hand to provide assistance in figuring out just which of the two technologies is better.
You'll also see halogen bulbs making an appearance, but they're dispatched quickly by the more powerful Xenons, as Nick Murray demonstrates using his garage doors.
In conclusion, it seems that if you dig a little deeper inside your wallet and go for the LED lights, you'll come across multiple benefits. Since Xenon headlights are basically much brighter and more intense versions of regular light bulbs, it's important to note that LEDs create light in a completely different way, using diodes and electrons instead of a filament and gas.
Because of this, LEDs can be smaller, last longer and use far less energy than Xenons. They are however also more expensive to make, which is why you're being forced to pay more when you purchase a car with LED lights.