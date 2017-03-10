Aria Mid-Engine Corvette Concept Poses On Satin Black Custom Wheels

The upside to using the Chevrolet Corvette as a benchmark for a concept vehicle, is that you're likely to come up with something that's going to look very aggressive.
In case you have no idea what this car is, we'll start by telling you that it was designed by the Aria Group as an homage to GM's late designer, Ed Taylor, also known as Fast Eddy. They started off by building a car that Fast Eddy himself would have loved to drive, a "mid-engine Vette."
Aria co-founder, Clive Hawkins, told Car & Driver that when they started making this concept, they made sure not to step on anybody's toes over at GM - which is why you can still call this design "unique", despite the Corvette connection.
That said, you can definitely spot a few Corvette-like features, especially from the rear. Speaking of which, in order for you to actually see the taillight graphics, the lights have to be on, which is a neat little trick, we'd say. Another thing that sets this concept apart are its satin black custom wheels, courtesy of HRE - they feature a 5 double spoke design, and can be ordered in four different sizes (20", 21", 22" and 24".)
Unfortunately, the car doesn't have an actual engine installed, since it's just a concept. But according to Hawkins, if they had to put something in there, it would definitely be the engine from the Z06, the one with 650 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
He also said that the chassis is ready and that overall, the car would weigh about 3,000 lbs (1,360 kg) - so here's hoping somebody makes this thing drivable really soon.