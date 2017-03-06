Artega Scalo Superellectra Set To Revive German Brand

Artega may have filed for bankruptcy in July 2012 before coming back from the dead in September with the unsuccessful all-electric Scalo, but it still has yet to produce a production vehicle other than the GT sports car of almost a decade ago.
Well, at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the German automaker hopes that will change following the release of the updated Scalo Superellectra. Named after Superleggera (super light in Italian) and electrrica (electric in Italian), the vehicle promises some rather extraordinary figures.
For starters, it is powered by two electric motors at the front axle and two at the rear delivering a total of 1,020 hp and approximately 1,194 lb-ft (1,620 Nm) of instant torque. That should allow the car to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.7 seconds and a 186 mph (300 km/h) top speed.
Thanks to its 120 kWh battery, the Scalo Superellectra also promises a rather impressive range. In fact, over the optimistic New European Driving Cycle it can apparently cover 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge.
Artega says that the model will be ready in the spring of 2019 and that just 50 units will be produced, each priced at upwards of 1.3 million euros ($1.59 million).