Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Hypercar Officially Dubbed "Valkyrie"

Formerly identified by its code name, AM-RB 001, this new hypercar co-developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull will take a page out of Norse mythology.
Dubbed the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the new model also joins a famous lineage of Aston Martin 'V' cars, such as the Virage, the Vanquish, the Vantage and the Vulcan. Feel free to throw "Volante" in there as well, even though it's a body type and not a model name.
"Aston Martin model names have deep meaning. They need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve," said AM chief creative officer, Marek Reichman.
"The connotations of power and honour, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience."
Despite its name being rooted in Norse mythology, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is nothing if not 100% modern. All in all, this hypercar was created by Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, together with AF Racing and some of the world's leading technology partners.
For those unfamiliar with Valkyries, they were meant to represent female figures who selected who lived and who died on the field of battle, taking slain warriors up to Valhalla where Odin reigned above all else.