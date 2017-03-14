Aston Martin Keen To Launch Family Of Luxurious Lagonda Sedans

Following the warm reception to the Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf, Andy Palmer has revealed his intention to launch a family of luxurious sedan models under the Lagonda range.
The Aston Martin chief executive recently revealed to Car and Driver that work is being done to map out a future range of Lagonda models but insisted that they won’t be given the production go-ahead unless the company reaches its financial targets.
“At the moment, I assume two cars. It could be one, it could be three—that will come out in the business case—but two is the most likely,” he said while discussing the Lagonda range.
“I think Lagonda can be a hugely credible brand in that part of the market. We know how to make cars handle, we know how to make them luxurious, and we have already made and sold sedans.”
According to Palmer, the potential creation of a Lagonda family will spell the end to the Aston Martin Rapide and said that the vehicles may not just get unique badges but could also use unique powertrains.
“Emissions is obviously something that matters in a part of the market where cars tend to spend lots of time in cities. Obviously any range of cars could be different in their powertrains from an Aston Martin. Everything is on the table,” Palmer said.