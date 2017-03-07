Aston Martin Rapide and Vantage Gain More Extreme AMR Derivatives

PHOTO GALLERY

Aston Martin announced the launch of the AMR sub-brand which is aimed to take technology and inspiration from motorsport and create a sharper version of each model in the company’s range.To signal the birth of AMR, Aston Martin brought two concepts at the Geneva Motor Show, the Rapide AMR and the Vantage AMR Pro, with both of them being confirmed for production.The Rapide AMR represents the first tier of the new sub-brand, featuring a comprehensive suite of upgrades in the engine, chassis and design sectors. The Vantage AMR Pro on the other hand is the most extreme version, being heavily influenced by the company’s WEC V8 Vantege GT3 race car and offering an uncompromising character.More specifically the Aston Martin Rapide AMR is now powered by a 600PS version of the naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 engine, which the British maker claiming that this is the fastest four-door model in the world, capable of a 210mph top speed.The Rapide AMR is also finished in a signature Stirling Green with lime green accents and rides on a set of new, dramatic-looking 21-inch alloy wheels while its body now features a bespoke front grille and new side sills, rear diffuser and aero flip on the rear decklid.The cabin now features a pair of lightweight carbon fibre seats at the front, dressed in what Aston Martin calls “Dark Knight Alcantara” with lime green accents while the center console and door casings now feature carbon fiber.The Vantage AMR Pro takes things a bit more seriously as it’s not a road-legal car and is powered by a 507PS development of the race engine found in the GT4 race cars, making it the most powerful V8 Vantage ever.And as a track-only monster it comes with things like a race-spec adjustable suspension and center-lock 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires, while on the inside there’s lots and lots of carbon fiber and Alcantara along with a custom roll cage from Q.“As proof of that intent I’m incredibly excited to announce that we will be putting both the Vantage AMR Pro and Rapide AMR into production: the Vantage in an extremely limited series of no more than 7 cars; the Rapide as a run of only 210 cars”, said Dr. Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO. “They are the start of something very exciting - a programme that will eventually see an AMR version of every model in the Aston Martin range”.