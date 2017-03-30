Aston Martin Tells Us V8 DB11 Won't Debut At Shanghai Show

Aston Martin has denied the veracity of a recent report and categorically ruled out the possibility of a V8-powered DB11 debuting at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Just a couple of days ago, news surfaced suggesting the Aston Martin would debut its long-awaited second DB11 variant, powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as much of the Mercedes-AMG range, in China.
A number of V8-powered DB11 prototypes have been spied in recent months but according to an Aston Martin press spokesperson who contacted Carscoops this week, we’ll have to wait a little longer for the car to premiere.
When this new DB11 model debuts, it will have around 530 hp on tap and act as a direct competitor to the V8 Bentley Continental GT while also offering Aston Martin customers a new engine likely to dramatically alter the car’s driving characteristics.
For now, DB11 customers can only order their cars with a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12. However, with 600 hp under the right pedal, we can’t imagine many owners being disappointed.
Note: We've contacted Aston Martin to ask when and where the V8-powered DB11 will debut. We will update this post once they get back to us