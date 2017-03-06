Audi Announces Three Premieres For Geneva, RS5 Coupe Is One Of Them

Audi's product offensive continues with a display of power at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Described as a "coupe from Audi Sport that perfectly combines performance and aesthetics", the new RS5 Coupe is coming to complete the new A5 Coupe family, and to sit above the S5 in the range.
It's expected to need less than 4 seconds for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint, and to reach an electronically capped top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), due to its new 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This should produce more than 444 horses and 599 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque, as we've previously reported.
Created to rival the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, the Audi Q8 will also land at the brand's stand in Geneva, straight from the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, where it made its global premiere. The dynamic SUV is currently in concept form, but it will eventually hit the assembly line.
Rounding up the list of premieres will be what the Germans refer to as "a natural gas model with a unique sustainability concept". This is the most mysterious car Audi will have on display, but we will learn everything there is to know about it tomorrow, at 8:35 am CET (2:35 am EST).
Previous reports also talked about other possible premieres at the Audi stand, such as the RS1, and RS Q5 but these remain unconfirmed for now.