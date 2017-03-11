Audi Boss Expresses Interest In New-Age Hypercar

Audi has revealed its interest in creating a hypercar to rival the likes of the Mercedes-AMG Project One and Aston Martin Valkyrie.
During an interview with Autocar at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show, Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler hinted that such a model could become a reality when asked about a potential Valkyrie rival.
“I am looking forward to what’s possible in terms of new technology. There are some interesting ideas there, especially if you look to our interest in Formula E and electromobility,” he said.
At this stage, it isn't known if such an Audi would be purely electric or if instead it would be a hybrid, as with the Project One and Valkyrie. Whatever the case may be, it isn't just Stadler interested in such a vehicle.
In February, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann said that a hypercar with a high price could be a good idea to test the value of the brand. He also pointed towards the company's successful motorsport programs as vital sources of technological development for future production models.
According to Stadler, Audi was previously investigating developing a hypercar using technology from its Le Mans prototype but decided to put the project on hold to allow for greater advances in technology.
Pictured: Audi Avus II Concept designed by Junu Yea