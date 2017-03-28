Audi Halts A4 And A5 Production After Supplier Fire

Audi has been forced to pause production of the A4 and A5 following a fire at a parts supplier.
The German carmaker announced on Monday that it would have to stop building the A4 and A5 models for four days. According to a spokeswoman, there was a fire at the supplier of front wall cladding that supplies parts for Audi.
Typically, the Ingolstadt base builds 1,400 A4 and A5 models per day meaning it will fall behind by 5,600 vehicles when production recommences later this week. Additionally, 8,500 workers won't be working until Friday.
Both the A4 and A5 are also built at a plant in Neckarsulm but the supplier fire has not affected this facility.