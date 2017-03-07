Audi Launches New RS5 Coupe With 450 PS Bi-Turbo V6 TFSI

As Audi's first Audi Sport model in the new RS design idiom, the new RS5 features a newly developed bi-turbo V6 unit good for 450 PS (443 HP) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque.
The all-new Audi RS5 is pretty easy to identify compared to the regular A5. It's got massive air inlets, a wider grille, additional lateral air intakes and outlets, tinted bezels for the optional Matrix LEDs and wider wheel arches.
Other visual features include the RS-specific diffuser insert, oval tailpipes of the RS exhaust system and the surface-mounted spoiler lip. Then there's the standard 19" wheels, though buyers might consider going for the more imposing 20" optional alloys.
Powering the all-new RS5 is a 2.9-liter TFSI V6 bi-turbo engine, which Audi built from the ground up. It produces 450 PS (331 kW) as well as 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, which is an increase of 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) compared to the previous generation model. In a straight line, it will go from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and max out at 280 km/h (174 mph) with the optional dynamic package.
According to Audi, this V6 unit consumes just 8.7 liters of fuel per 100 km (27 US mpg), while corresponding to 197 grams CO2 per km - a gain of 17% over the previous model in terms of efficiency. Another significant gain is related to weight, where the new RS5 Coupe tips the scales at 1,655 kg (3,648 lbs), approximately 60 kg (132 lbs) less than before - the optional carbon fiber roof helps too.
Aside from the fact it sits much lower compared to the production model, the RS5 Coupe also boasts a sports suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), ceramic brakes and dynamic steering with RS-specific tuning. Also, by using the standard Audi drive select system, drivers can make their personal driving experience more "individual, dynamic or comfortable."
Moving on to the interior, you'll find details such as RS sports seats with optional diamond stitching in Fine Nappa leather, a flat-bottomed RS multifunction sport steering wheel, RS logos on the seats, steering wheel, door sill trims and selector lever and special RS displays in the Audi virtual cockpit.
As for infotainment choices, there's the optional MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi connect & LTE. Passengers can even go online with their mobile devices via the Wi-Fi hotspot option, and as you'd expect, there's Apple CarPlay and Android Auto availability. Other high-end technologies present in the new RS 5 Coupe include the head-up display and as many as 30 driver assistance systems.
Following its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Audi's all-new RS5 is set to hit dealerships in Germany and other European countries this June, priced from €80,900.