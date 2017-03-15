Audi Launching 8 New Models And 6 RS Models In Next Two Years

An onslaught of new Audi and RS-badged models are set to launch in the coming two years, according to company chief executive Rupert Stadler.
Stadler revealed at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show that there will be no less than eight new Audi models launching by the end of 2018 as well as six new RS derivatives, Motoring reports. All this will be done to ensure the brand has a contender in most high-end segments.
By the end of 2018, Audi will launch the new A6 and A7 sedan models, a new Q3, updated A1, the e-tron quattro SUV, production-spec Q8, and the A6 Avant/Allroad variants. Further down the road, Audi is expected to launch Q1 and Q4 models to complete its SUV lineup.
In terms of Audi Sport models, Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that the new RS3 sedan and Sportback models are among them, as is the all-new RS5. While he failed to confirm what the other models will be, they are predicted to include a new RS4, RS6, RS7 and RS Q5.