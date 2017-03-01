Audi Named Consumer Reports' Best Car Brand Ahead Of Porsche And BMW

Audi has walked away with top honors from Consumer Reports’ annual best car brands report for the second year in a row.
The Brand Report Card from Consumer Reports lists the companies that make the best cars by giving each an overall score based on road tests, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety results for each tested model of a brand. These scores are then averaged out to determine which brand has the best cars.
Audi managed to claim first place with a score of 81, placing it ahead of Porsche with 74, BMW (77), Lexus (77) and Subaru (74). These top five were the same as last year but Subaru fell by two spots, Lexus dropped back by one and both Porsche and BMW rose by two spots.
Other brands included in the top 10 were Kia, Mazda, Tesla, Honda and Buick. Notably poor performers were Mercedes-Benz in 20th position, Volkswagen in 23rd and Jaguar in 26th.
Mimicking the results from J.D. Power’s annual vehicle dependability study, brands from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles suffered in the Consumer Reports best brands survey. In fact, FCA occupied 3 of the last 5 positions with Dodge, Jeep and Fiat.