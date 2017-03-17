Audi Q4 Coming In 2019 To Challenge The BMW X4, New A7 Is Due Next Year

After facing a delay due to the cheating emissions scandal, the Audi Q4 is back on track and coming our way, two years earlier than previously expected.
Announced during the automaker's annual earnings news conference, the SUV will be introduced in 2019, and will be inspired by the TT Offroad Concept, according to the brand's chief, Rupert Stadler, says AutoNews.
Gunning for the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, and Range Rover Evoque, the all-new Audi Q4 will most likely use the same underpinnings as the latest Q5, along with its powertrains, but will set itself apart with a sloping roofline and a plusher interior.
Before launching the Q4, the Germans will present the second generation A7, in 2018. Inspired by the Prologue Concept, it will be based on the upcoming A6, which is currently in testing phase, and could debut as a plug-in hybrid, which will join the usual six- and eight-cylinder petrol and diesel units.
Coming to strengthen the brand's SUV family will be the Q8. Confirmed for 2018 as well, it will go up against the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, with a sportier appearance highlighted by a sloping rear roofline.
Note: Audi TT Offroad Concept pictured