Audi Spied Testing 2018 RS4 Avant Near The 'Ring

Audi has been hard at work developing the new RS4 Avant for the past year or so and most recently, was scooped testing the vehicle on the roads near the Nurburgring.
According to current intel, the new RS4 Avant will receive juice from the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine as the Porsche Panamera. In Panamera-tune, this engine offers up 434 hp but when it makes its way into the RS4 Avant, power should rise to in excess of 450 hp, allowing for the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint to be achieved in under 4 seconds.
As with most German performance cars, the car’s top speed will be electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), but the company will offer an option to have the limiter raised to 174 mph (280 km/h).
As previous spy shots have shown, the design of the new RS4 Avant will incorporate flared wheel arches, sharp headlights and taillights, gaping wide air intakes and large wheels and tires. Essentially, it will look like a smaller version of the oh-so-sexy RS6 Avant.
Audi is expected to unveil the 2018 RS4 at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show.