Audi Unions Wants An EV Built In Ingolstadt

Labor representatives from Audi have asked management at the German company to assign production of an all-electric model to the brand’s main assembly plant in Ingolstadt.
In 2018, production of Audi’s first all-electric model, the e-Tron Quattro, will commence in Brussels, Belgium, rather than Audi’s large Ingolstadt facility that employees around 43,000 people.
Audi has yet to announce if and when any electric vehicles will be built at its Ingolstadt home but has announced that its smaller plan in Neckarsulm will start producing EVs from around 2020, as the automaker pushes to launch three electric models by the turn of the decade.
Reuters has learnt that Audi’s top labor representative, Peter Mosch, recently asked Audi management to offer specifics as to how the shift to electric vehicles and mobility will impact employment at the company.