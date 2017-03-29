Aussie Amputee Performs The Mother Of All Burnouts In Backyard

How do you celebrate Australia Day? If it's anywhere near as wild and possibly irresponsible as this, we're already envious.
It seems that all you need in order to make it look as if your car has just emerged from a pile of inter-dimensional smoke, is a mighty engine and some drag slicks. So...check and check!
This burnout is so violent, it feels as though if he was to release the brake, the car would have went back to the future before that smoked settled. Speaking of Back to the Future, after the 325 Barra engine clocks out on the first car, a second car (R34 Skyline Sedan) takes its place and goes to work.
It performs just as well, if not better than the first, and at the end, it even leaves a small "fire trail" in the asphalt, just like everyone's favorite DeLorean.