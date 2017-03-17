Aussie Holden Ute In California Is A True Oddity

Driving a Holden Commodore ute on the coastal streets of California may sound impossible, but Doug DeMuro recently did just that in his latest test.
Although from the outside, this Holden looks identical to the popular Commodore SS ute sold in Australia, it is different. As a matter of fact, it is built by an American company called Left Hand Utes which combines a Holden Ute imported from Australia with parts from the Pontiac G8 GT to make it street legal in the States.
What this means is that it has a 6.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine delivering 360 hp, a six-speed manual transmission and all the practicality Aussie utes have become synonymous for.
But can it possibly work on U.S. streets? Well DeMuro seems to think so, suggesting that it drives like a two-door sports car and yet can carry 1,000 lbs in the bed and even has a tow hitch for added usability.
This is certainly something you don't see everyday.