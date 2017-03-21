Aussie Police Get Mercedes-AMG E43 Patrol Car

Australia’s Victoria Police have just received the keys to a Mercedes-AMG E43 that will be used as a highway patrol car throughout the state.
The AMG E43 sedan will replace the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe the police force had and is on loan from Mercedes-Benz for the next 12 months.
Beyond being quite a performer, the E43 has been selected by Victoria Police as the perfect car to highlight the importance of advanced safety systems in vehicles. Thanks to a suite of hardware, the current E-Class is capable of similar semi-autonomous driving to Tesla’a Autopilot system.
Discussing the car, road policing command assistant commissioner Doug Fryer said “Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz is about highlighting safety features in vehicles; we want to be part of the discussion around what safer cars look like and know that having the Guardian V2 out and about in the community does this.
“We know that three out of four deaths on country roads happen in cars that are older than 10 years and that a new car will stay on our roads for about 20 years.
“All we are asking is that you consider safety for your car as an investment, an investment in the safety of yourself and for your family, it shouldn’t be an optional extra,” Fryer said.
Powered by a bi-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, the E43 pushes out 396 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque and is fast enough to keep pace with most vehicles on the roads.