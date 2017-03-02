Aussie Thief Casually Steals Commodore From Dealer Mechanic In Broad Daylight!

Police in the Australian state of Queensland are on the hunt for a man who stole a Holden Commodore from a dealership’s mechanic shop in broad daylight.
The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the man casually strolling through the repair shop looking for a car with keys in the ignition. Despite staff being just meters away, he finds an unattended Commodore, closes and locks the doors and proceeds to drive out of the shop as stunned workers watch in disbelief.
The brazen thief was seemingly so relaxed about stealing a car from under the noses of employees that he did the whole thing while wearing shorts and flip flops, certainly not the ideal footwear if for any reason he had to run from authorities.
Local police are asking for anyone who has seen the car or recognizes the man to come forward.