Australian Firm Offering RHD Camaro ZL1 For $150k

Despite the roaring success of the globally-homologated sixth-gen Ford Mustang, GM doesn’t offer a right-hand drive Camaro, meaning much of the world is missing out on what undoubtedly is the best Camaro ever.
Fortunately for enthusiasts in the Land Down Under, a Melbourne-based company has announced that it will import and convert the Camaro ZL1 to right-hand drive, making it legal on Aussie roads. However, it will come at a cost.
In the United States, the latest ZL1 costs a hair over $60,000 but in Australia, locals will have to cough up roughly $150,000 in local coin ($114,237) to have the potent muscle car imported and converted by Crossover Car Conversions.
Beneath the skin, the ZL1’s 6.2-liter V8 engine delivering 650 hp remains untouched in Aussie spec. However, it costs a cool $44,000 to have everything swapped over to right-hand drive, and as Motor Magazine’s scribes report, $6,000 of that is used to re-engineer the electric power steering system. Additional price gains come thanks to local import tariffs and taxes.
Even though Australians will have to pay almost double compared to U.S. buyers, the ZL1 is still quite reasonably priced seen as how it offers better performance than some cars that cost twice as much.