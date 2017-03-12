Automobile Magazine Names Its 2017 All-Stars

Most publications and organizations that name their favorite cars each year go with the top-ten format. But not Automobile. That magazine picks its All-Stars every year by now category or criteria other than what the editors feel are the best on the market.
This year's pool encompassed 23 contenders from across the market – everything from the humble Honda Civic and the frugal Toyota Prius Prime to the new Aston Martin DB11 and Bentley Bentayga.
The editors evaluated each and every one of them, driving them around the SpeedVegas track and along the twisting mountain roads of Mount Charleston (both in Nevada). At the end of what we're sure was an exhaustive process, they picked just six, announcing those half-dozen winners at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance this weekend in Florida. And here they are.
Acura NSX
BMW M2
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Honda Civic Hatchback Sport
Porsche 718 Cayman S
Volvo S90
That's quite the ringing endorsement of Honda's products, two of which made the final list – while industry powerhouses like Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Mercedes, FCA, and Ford didn't get a single of their cars on the Automobile's podium this year.
Oh, and in case you were wondering which contenders didn't make the cut, here's the rest of the list:
- Aston Martin DB11
- Audi A4
- Bentley Bentayga
- Cadillac CT6
- Cadillac XT5
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Ford Focus RS
- Genesis G90
- Infiniti Q60
- Jaguar F-Pace
- Jaguar XE
- Lincoln Continental
- Maserati Levante
- Mazda CX-9
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Nissan GT-R
- Toyota Prius Prime