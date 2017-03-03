Bentley Adds Real Gold Or Silver To The New Mulsanne Hallmark Series By Mulliner

Bentley has unveiled the Mulsanne Hallmark Series by Mulliner, a limited edition model inspired by two of the most precious of metals, silver and gold.
According to the British automaker, this limited edition car is the ultimate statement of luxury when it comes to their flagship Mulsanne, with only 50 units to be made available for purchase.
Among the exquisite details brought forth by Mulliner, you'll find a hallmarked silver or carat-gold-plated 'Flying B' emblem, a matching fine line running along the length of the body, silver or gold metallic lining for the storage compartments, complementary painted veneer and a precious metal veneer inlay.
Customers can choose between dual or single-tone paint finishes, with the two models pictured here featuring either a gold or silver hand-painted line running across the shoulder line, matching the retractable 'Flying B' emblem - itself engraved with 'Commissioned' on one side, and 'By Mulliner' on the other. Other features include the imposing 21" polished alloy wheels and the bespoke Mulliner (or optional Serenity) grille.
As for the interior, the Mulsanne Hallmark Series by Mulliner has its front and rear seats trimmed in contrasting hides, in order to create a bespoke color split. There's also silver or gold embroidery, stitching and piping throughout the cabin.
Even the "Hidden Delights" storage spaces feature unique metallic silver or gold lines, inspired by the tailoring for the best Savile Row suits. Furthermore, the hide on the seats and door panels features Mulliner's special quilting pattern, whereas the veneer is painted to match the secondary hide color.
The Alcantara rear cushions, city umbrellas and illuminated tread plates featuring model-specific numbers complete the interior of the new limited edition Mulsanne. Customers looking for more can always spec the car with an optional Mulliner cocktail cabinet as well.
Bentley stated they will only be bringing the silver model to this year's Geneva Motor Show.