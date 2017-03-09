Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Is A Warning Shot To The Rolls-Royce SUV

The Bentley Bentayga may be the most luxurious SUV currently on the market but at Geneva, the British marque decided to take things to the next level.
Created by Bentley’s in-house personal commissioning division, Mulliner, the SUV incorporates a custom exterior look and of course, some rather comprehensive interior alterations.
From the outside, the most notable changes are special 22-inch alloy wheels with floating centers, chromed air intakes and two-tone paintwork.
When you step inside the Bentayga Mulliner, opulence is the only word that comes to mind. There is new Ombré Burr Walnut Veneer throughout, including on the center console. Elsewhere there are illuminated tread plates, a 20-speaker audio system with a 1,950-watt, 21-channel amplifier, and a bottle cooler in the rear seat console that includes Cumbria Crystal flutes.
As with the ‘standard’ car, power continues to come from a 600 hp and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12.