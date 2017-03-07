Bentley Brings Luxurious EXP 12 Speed 6e EV Concept To Geneva

Bentley is officially announcing their ambitions to define the electric luxury segment by showing off this exhilarating concept at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The British automaker is adamant is stating that an all-electric model will not compromise the quality, refinement and high performance levels one would expect from them as a luxury brand, and that we can expect characteristics such as immediate, effortless acceleration and grand touring range, combined with rapid inductive charging and state-of-the-art on-board concierge services.
"The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high quality materials and refinement levels you'd expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach," said Bentley Motors boss Wolfgang Durheimer.
Bentley's iconic mesh grille features a complex 3D geometry and smoked finish in order to identify the EXP 12 Speed 6e as a full-electric model. Furthermore, when running, the "6e" logo illuminates in a vibrant white. According to the automaker, the appearance of the exterior is a natural evolution of Bentley's design DNA, combining muscular proportions and an athletic stance.
Other styling features worth noting include the wing mirrors, which are actually cameras. They were inspired by the sculptural form of stealth aircraft fuselages.
Inside the EXP 12 Speed 6e you'll find features such as the center console being hewn from a solid piece of elegant curved glass, encompassing a high-definition OLED screen - from which users can access all that car's main onboard controls such as navigation, entertainment and climate control. Even the passenger has his or her own control panel on the front fascia, able to access social media, e-mail and entertainment.
While Bentley hasn't offered any hard data regarding their all-electric power train, they did mention that if rapid inductive charging isn't available for the EXP 12 Speed 6e, it can be connected to a main AC power supply via the auxiliary charging point - found behind the rear number plate.
Overall, the automaker's electric car strategy includes the introduction of PHEV models across their range over the next few years, with the Bentayga being the first to 2018.